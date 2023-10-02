trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2669755
PM Modi reaches Chittorgarh, offers prayers at Sanwariya Seth Temple

Oct 02, 2023
PM Modi Reaches Chittorgarh: PM Modi reached Chittorgarh in Rajasthan today and visited Sanwaliya Seth temple. PM Modi will address a public meeting here and give a gift of about Rs 7000 crore.
