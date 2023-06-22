NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi received a warm welcome in Washington, guard of honor was given amid incessant rain

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 10:06 AM IST
When PM Modi reached Washington from New York, he was warmly welcomed, guard of honor was given amidst continuous rain, PM stood for the national anthems of both the countries

All Videos

Prime Minister Modi gave 7.5 Carat Green Diamond to Jill Biden
play icon3:27
Prime Minister Modi gave 7.5 Carat Green Diamond to Jill Biden
7.5-carat green diamond, first edition print of ancient Indian text: Here’s what PM Modi gifted the Bidens
play icon1:25
7.5-carat green diamond, first edition print of ancient Indian text: Here’s what PM Modi gifted the Bidens
Glimpse of India seen in PM Modi's gift
play icon2:2
Glimpse of India seen in PM Modi's gift
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met America's first lady Jill Biden
play icon9:51
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met America's first lady Jill Biden
PM Modi gave this special gift to First Lady Jill Biden, Joe Biden became happy!
play icon2:53
PM Modi gave this special gift to First Lady Jill Biden, Joe Biden became happy!

Trending Videos

Prime Minister Modi gave 7.5 Carat Green Diamond to Jill Biden
play icon3:27
Prime Minister Modi gave 7.5 Carat Green Diamond to Jill Biden
7.5-carat green diamond, first edition print of ancient Indian text: Here’s what PM Modi gifted the Bidens
play icon1:25
7.5-carat green diamond, first edition print of ancient Indian text: Here’s what PM Modi gifted the Bidens
Glimpse of India seen in PM Modi's gift
play icon2:2
Glimpse of India seen in PM Modi's gift
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met America's first lady Jill Biden
play icon9:51
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met America's first lady Jill Biden
PM Modi gave this special gift to First Lady Jill Biden, Joe Biden became happy!
play icon2:53
PM Modi gave this special gift to First Lady Jill Biden, Joe Biden became happy!
Zee Hindustan,Breaking News,zee hindustan live,Modi US visit,pm modi to visit to us,pm modi visit to usa,Modi to visit US,narendra modi to visit us,pm modi to visit us,pm modi state visit,pm modi visit to america,pm modi to visit america,modi state visit,joe biden on pm modi visit to us,pm modi us visit in june,pm narendra modi us visit,modi us visit 2023,modi first state visit to u.s.a,PM Modi US Visit 2023,pm modi first state visit to the us,