PM Modi received grand welcome in Bhutan

|Updated: Mar 22, 2024, 12:22 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Bhutan on a two-day visit. Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay welcomed him with a hug at Paro Airport. He was also given a guard of honour.

PM Modi Shares Heartwarming Moment With Children Upon Arrival In Bhutan
Delhi: AAP Workers Protest ED Arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal to appear in Rouse Avenue Court at 2:30 pm
Viral Video: Lucknow Intense Cat Fight Breaks Out On Streets - Watch
AAP holds press conference over Arvind Kejriwal Arrest
