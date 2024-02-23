trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723942
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi received warm welcome by Varanasi people

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 07:58 AM IST
Follow Us
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on two-day visit to Varanasi. As soon as PM Modi reached UP's Varanasi, he was given a grand welcome with flowers. Know in detail in this report what PM Modi will do during his visit to Varanasi.

All Videos

Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin about the significance of Magh Purnima
Play Icon06:26
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin about the significance of Magh Purnima
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon06:08
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Deshhit: Is trailer of One Country One Election going to be seen in 2024?
Play Icon29:58
Deshhit: Is trailer of One Country One Election going to be seen in 2024?
Baat Pate Ki Ruckus in India over Farmers Protest?
Play Icon31:58
Baat Pate Ki Ruckus in India over Farmers Protest?
DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress
Play Icon11:48
DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress

Trending Videos

Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin about the significance of Magh Purnima
play icon6:26
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin about the significance of Magh Purnima
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon6:8
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Deshhit: Is trailer of One Country One Election going to be seen in 2024?
play icon29:58
Deshhit: Is trailer of One Country One Election going to be seen in 2024?
Baat Pate Ki Ruckus in India over Farmers Protest?
play icon31:58
Baat Pate Ki Ruckus in India over Farmers Protest?
DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress
play icon11:48
DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress