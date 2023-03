videoDetails

PM Modi receives warm welcome in BJP Parliamentary Party Meeting

| Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 11:02 AM IST

BJP's parliamentary party is holding a crucial meeting over Budget Session today. All BJP MPs including PM Modi are participating in this meeting. As soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived, BJP MPs welcomed PM with a huge applause and garlands of flowers. PM accepted their greeting with folded hands. This meeting is the first meeting of BJP to be held in the second phase of the budget session.