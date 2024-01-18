trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710923
PM Modi releases commemorative Postage Stamp on Ram Temple

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 03:18 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has released a commemorative postage stamp on Ram temple in Ayodhya along with a book of postage stamps on Lord Ram around the world. To know more on the same, watch this report.

