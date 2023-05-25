NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi returns from Australia,says,'Attack on pilgrimages abroad is not acceptable'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 25, 2023, 09:12 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned home today after visiting 3 countries. On his return to India, PM Modi was given a grand welcome at Delhi airport. During his address, PM Modi also said that attacks on pilgrimages abroad are not tolerated.

All Videos

NDA hits back at opposition's boycott over New Parliament Inauguration, 'gross insult to constitutional values'
11:34
NDA hits back at opposition's boycott over New Parliament Inauguration, 'gross insult to constitutional values'
PM becomes emotional as he talks about Corona,says, 'We lost our relatives
7:21
PM becomes emotional as he talks about Corona,says, 'We lost our relatives
PM Modi returns India,says,'I talk about India's potential in world'
10:41
PM Modi returns India,says,'I talk about India's potential in world'
PM Modi makes big statement as he returns India,says, 'I am the voice of 140 crore countrymen'
13:4
PM Modi makes big statement as he returns India,says, 'I am the voice of 140 crore countrymen'
New Parliament House: Opposition boycotts the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament House
4:1
New Parliament House: Opposition boycotts the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament House

Trending Videos

11:34
NDA hits back at opposition's boycott over New Parliament Inauguration, 'gross insult to constitutional values'
7:21
PM becomes emotional as he talks about Corona,says, 'We lost our relatives
10:41
PM Modi returns India,says,'I talk about India's potential in world'
13:4
PM Modi makes big statement as he returns India,says, 'I am the voice of 140 crore countrymen'
4:1
New Parliament House: Opposition boycotts the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament House
pm modi return to delhi,pm modi return to delhi from australia,pm modi return to india,pm modi return to india from australia,Modi,modi back to delhi,modi back in delhi,pm return to delhi,pm modi on australia,PM Modi speech,modi delhi speech today,modi india return,todays top headlines,Headlines live,Big News Today Live,100 news,live news,PM Modi,Hindi News,Latest News,news today,Live TV,big news live,Zee News live,today news,live,big news,