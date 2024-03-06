NewsVideos
PM Modi Roadshow In Barasat: Unplanned 12-kilometer Roadshow In West Bengal, Connecting With The People On The Streets.

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 06, 2024, 03:15 PM IST
PM Modi surprised everyone with a spontaneous 12-kilometer roadshow in Barasat, West Bengal. Connecting directly with the people, it brought a moment of unexpected joy and interaction, creating a lively atmosphere on the streets

