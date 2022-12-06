NewsVideos

PM Modi’s chemistry with different party leaders seen at all-party meet

Dec 06, 2022
An All Party meeting was held on December 5 to discuss aspects relating to the G20 Presidency of India. The meeting, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, witnessed active participation from political leaders across the length and breadth of India. Prime Minister stated that India’s G20 Presidency belongs to the entire nation, and is a unique opportunity to showcase India’s strengths to the entire world. Prime Minister also pointed that there is global curiosity and attraction towards India today, which further increases the potential of India’s G20 Presidency.

Bollywood diva Sonal Chauhan rocks casual airport look in Mumbai
UN has accepted this year as International year of millets on India's request: Piyush Goyal
Kolkata: Currency building, Metcalfe Hall illuminates till Dec 07 to mark India's G20 presidency
G20 Sherpas and other delegates attends cultural program at G20 Sherpa meet
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G's battery capacity confirmed after passing through FCC

