PM Modi’s chemistry with different party leaders seen at all-party meet

| Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 02:20 PM IST

An All Party meeting was held on December 5 to discuss aspects relating to the G20 Presidency of India. The meeting, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, witnessed active participation from political leaders across the length and breadth of India. Prime Minister stated that India’s G20 Presidency belongs to the entire nation, and is a unique opportunity to showcase India’s strengths to the entire world. Prime Minister also pointed that there is global curiosity and attraction towards India today, which further increases the potential of India’s G20 Presidency.