PM Modi’s Emotional Call To 41 Survivors of Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
Hours after the safe evacuation of 41 trapped workers from the Silkyara tunnel on November 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the rescued men over the phone. All 41 men, who were rescued from the collapsed tunnel after 17 days, have been brought to the Community Health Centre in Chinyalisaur for primary medical treatment.
