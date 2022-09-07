PM Modi’s Management Skill explained by Piyush Goyal, who is on a six-day visit to San Francisco and Los Angeles

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, who is on a six-day visit to San Francisco and Los Angeles highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s management skills at Stanford University in California. Union Minister Goyal gave a candid insight into his interactions with PM Modi and his ways of implementing and executing policies in India, “PM Modi’s way of working has management principles that articulate his thoughts on preparing agenda or the blueprint for India’s progress.”

| Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 05:10 PM IST

