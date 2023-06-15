NewsVideos
PM Modi’s US Visit: First look of Reagan Center getting readied for PM Modi’s address in Washington DC

|Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 02:53 PM IST
Prime Minister Modi will land in the US on June 21 for an official state visit. Preparations are in full swing for Prime Minister Modi’s state visit. The iconic Reagan Center in Washington DC is getting ready ahead of PM Modi’s visit.

