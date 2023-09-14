trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662403
PM Modi said in Madhya Pradesh- Now will get thousands of opportunities

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 06:30 PM IST
PM Modi MP Visit update: In Madya Pradesh, PM Modi said that not only will farmers and small entrepreneurs get help here, the youth will also get thousands of employment opportunities. In today's new India, the manufacturing sector is also being transformed.
