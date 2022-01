PM Modi Security Lapse: PM Modi said thanks after reaching the airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was going to rally in Punjab's Ferozepur today. But the protesting farmers stopped their convoy on the road. Which is a big lapse in PM Modi's security. At present, PM Modi is said to be very angry with this incident. Targeting CM Channi, he said that to say thanks to your CM that I was able to return alive to the airport.