Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi Shares Heartwarming Moment With Children Upon Arrival In Bhutan

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 22, 2024, 12:20 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Prime Minister Modi delightedly engaged with children upon his arrival in Thimphu, Bhutan, sharing an adorable moment that captured the warmth of the visit. The interaction underscored Modi's affection for the younger generation and reflected the friendly ties between India and Bhutan.

All Videos

Delhi: AAP Workers Protest ED Arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal
Play Icon00:53
Delhi: AAP Workers Protest ED Arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal to appear in Rouse Avenue Court at 2:30 pm
Play Icon02:46
Arvind Kejriwal to appear in Rouse Avenue Court at 2:30 pm
Viral Video: Lucknow Intense Cat Fight Breaks Out On Streets - Watch
Play Icon00:53
Viral Video: Lucknow Intense Cat Fight Breaks Out On Streets - Watch
AAP holds press conference over Arvind Kejriwal Arrest
Play Icon09:02
AAP holds press conference over Arvind Kejriwal Arrest
Viral Video: Foreigner's India Tour Vlog Draws Ire Of Netizens
Play Icon01:20
Viral Video: Foreigner's India Tour Vlog Draws Ire Of Netizens

Trending Videos

Delhi: AAP Workers Protest ED Arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal
play icon0:53
Delhi: AAP Workers Protest ED Arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal to appear in Rouse Avenue Court at 2:30 pm
play icon2:46
Arvind Kejriwal to appear in Rouse Avenue Court at 2:30 pm
Viral Video: Lucknow Intense Cat Fight Breaks Out On Streets - Watch
play icon0:53
Viral Video: Lucknow Intense Cat Fight Breaks Out On Streets - Watch
AAP holds press conference over Arvind Kejriwal Arrest
play icon9:2
AAP holds press conference over Arvind Kejriwal Arrest
Viral Video: Foreigner's India Tour Vlog Draws Ire Of Netizens
play icon1:20
Viral Video: Foreigner's India Tour Vlog Draws Ire Of Netizens