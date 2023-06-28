NewsVideos
PM Modi shares special moments with kids onboard Vande Bharat Express in Bhopal

Jun 28, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off five Vande Bharat Express trains from Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal, MP on June 27. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. These trains will improve connectivity in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar and Jharkhand. Whit this, the total number of Vande Bharat trains in India reached 23. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared a special moment with the kids onboard the Vande Bharat Express train.

Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge hold meeting with Chhattisgarh Congress leaders at AICC office
Lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma Make Their First Public Appearance Together
Uttarakhand government prepared draft on UCC
Heavy Rain Alert: Mumbaikars be careful!
Mumbai: Shocking revelations on Muslim family!
