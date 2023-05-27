NewsVideos
PM Modi shares video of new Parliament

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 27, 2023, 10:34 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament House on Sunday. Meanwhile, PM Modi tweeted on Friday, in which he posted a video of the new Parliament. In this video, the grand exterior and interior of the new Parliament House have been shown.

