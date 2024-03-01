trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726546
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi Slams TMC Over Sandeshkhali Issue In Arambagh Rally

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 01, 2024, 05:00 PM IST
Follow Us
Addressing a public rally in Arambagh, West Bengal, PM Modi condemns the actions of TMC in the Sandeshkhali incident. He expresses the nation's outrage and emphasizes the need to uphold the dignity of women. The arrest of TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan by the police is highlighted as a consequence.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Chhattisgarh Govt School Teacher's Alarming Liquor Consumption Sparks Controversy
Play Icon00:32
 VIRAL VIDEO: Chhattisgarh Govt School Teacher's Alarming Liquor Consumption Sparks Controversy
BJP May Release Lok Sabha Candidates list today
Play Icon03:17
BJP May Release Lok Sabha Candidates list today
Watch TOP 100 news of the day
Play Icon11:17
Watch TOP 100 news of the day
Jharkhand: Congress, Its Allies Biggest Enemies Of Development, says PM Modi
Play Icon09:27
Jharkhand: Congress, Its Allies Biggest Enemies Of Development, says PM Modi
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Uddhav's Shiv Sena will contest on 21 seats
Play Icon06:02
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Uddhav's Shiv Sena will contest on 21 seats

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Chhattisgarh Govt School Teacher's Alarming Liquor Consumption Sparks Controversy
play icon0:32
VIRAL VIDEO: Chhattisgarh Govt School Teacher's Alarming Liquor Consumption Sparks Controversy
BJP May Release Lok Sabha Candidates list today
play icon3:17
BJP May Release Lok Sabha Candidates list today
Watch TOP 100 news of the day
play icon11:17
Watch TOP 100 news of the day
Jharkhand: Congress, Its Allies Biggest Enemies Of Development, says PM Modi
play icon9:27
Jharkhand: Congress, Its Allies Biggest Enemies Of Development, says PM Modi
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Uddhav's Shiv Sena will contest on 21 seats
play icon6:2
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Uddhav's Shiv Sena will contest on 21 seats