PM Modi Sleeping On Floor For Ram Temple Event: Sources

Sonam|Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 06:36 PM IST
The consecration of the Ram temple is to take place on January 22, 2024. During the 11-day Anushthan, PM Narendra Modi is sleeping on a floor with a blanket only. PM Modi is drinking only coconut water. Before the pan pratishtha of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, PM Narendra Modi is performing special rituals for 11 days.

