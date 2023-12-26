trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702893
PM Modi speaks on martyrdom of Sahibzadas

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi is also participating in the program on Bir Children's Day. This special program has been organized in Bharat Mandapam. PM Modi said that now the country has come out of the mentality of slavery. The whole country is paying tribute to the bravery of Sahibzadas.

