PM Modi speaks up on Deepfake videos

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 04:58 PM IST
Modi on Rashmika Mandana Deepfake Video: Recently, Rashmika Mandana's deepfake video went viral. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it is necessary to have a disclaimer for pictures or videos created through AI.. PM said that he has seen a video in which he is doing Garba, this video seemed real... whereas the reality is that he has not played Garba since childhood...
