NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi Speech: 'I will risk my life for 'Shakti'..., says PM Modi

|Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 01:48 PM IST
Follow Us
Shakti Row Rahul Gandhi: PM Narendra Modi, who was on South Mission, today attacked the opposition's INDIA alliance from the soil of Telangana. He said, 'Yesterday there was a rally of Indi alliance in Mumbai and after the declaration of elections, it was the first rally of Indi alliance and the most important rally for them. He released his manifesto in that rally. What is his first announcement…his fight is against power. For me, every mother and daughter is a form of power. PM Modi has launched a befitting counterattack.

All Videos

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress CEC Meeting to finalise 2nd list - Sources
Play Icon03:10
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress CEC Meeting to finalise 2nd list - Sources
Supreme Court on Electoral Bond: 'SBI, Provide information about bond number', says SC
Play Icon04:34
Supreme Court on Electoral Bond: 'SBI, Provide information about bond number', says SC
Bengaluru: Dispute Over Loud Music Near Siddanna Layout During 'Azaan' Caught on CCTV Footage
Play Icon03:13
Bengaluru: Dispute Over Loud Music Near Siddanna Layout During 'Azaan' Caught on CCTV Footage
UP BJP core group to hold meet in Delhi today
Play Icon02:08
UP BJP core group to hold meet in Delhi today
BRS leader Kavita challenges ED arrest in Supreme Court
Play Icon01:46
BRS leader Kavita challenges ED arrest in Supreme Court

Trending Videos

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress CEC Meeting to finalise 2nd list - Sources
play icon3:10
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress CEC Meeting to finalise 2nd list - Sources
Supreme Court on Electoral Bond: 'SBI, Provide information about bond number', says SC
play icon4:34
Supreme Court on Electoral Bond: 'SBI, Provide information about bond number', says SC
Bengaluru: Dispute Over Loud Music Near Siddanna Layout During 'Azaan' Caught on CCTV Footage
play icon3:13
Bengaluru: Dispute Over Loud Music Near Siddanna Layout During 'Azaan' Caught on CCTV Footage
UP BJP core group to hold meet in Delhi today
play icon2:8
UP BJP core group to hold meet in Delhi today
BRS leader Kavita challenges ED arrest in Supreme Court
play icon1:46
BRS leader Kavita challenges ED arrest in Supreme Court