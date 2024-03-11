NewsVideos
PM Modi Speech: 'Khattar ji used to ride the motorcycle and I used to sit', says PM Modi

|Updated: Mar 11, 2024, 04:12 PM IST
PM Modi Speech: PM Modi inaugurated Dwarka Expressway and then narrated an old incident between himself and Khattar. Due to which people started laughing. With the construction of Dwarka Expressway, the journey of people living in Delhi-NCR and its surrounding areas is going to become easier. With this, people are going to get relief from long traffic jams. By connecting Dwarka Expressway with Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and Dwarka Expressway, the people of Faridabad and Delhi are also going to benefit a lot.

