trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664111
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi Speech: Modi remembers Nehru!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 08:10 PM IST
Parliament Special Session Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the special session of Parliament today, recalled the historic decisions taken in Parliament. PM Modi has praised the contribution of everyone including the employees working in the House. PM Modi said in his speech that this house was built by foreign rulers. Let us tell you that the special session of Parliament will last for 5 days.
Follow Us

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Prem Shukla challenge to Congress!
play icon9:0
Taal Thok Ke: Prem Shukla challenge to Congress!
10 stories of Parliament in the words of PM Modi, Parliament building, now a building of memories!
play icon7:38
10 stories of Parliament in the words of PM Modi, Parliament building, now a building of memories!
play icon2:3
"Lottery System Needs To Be Replaced By..." Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy On Fixing H1-B Visa
Big news from Anantnag!
play icon3:7
Big news from Anantnag!
Congress's double attack on PM Modi, accused BJP of dictatorship
play icon6:25
Congress's double attack on PM Modi, accused BJP of dictatorship

Trending Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Prem Shukla challenge to Congress!
play icon9:0
Taal Thok Ke: Prem Shukla challenge to Congress!
10 stories of Parliament in the words of PM Modi, Parliament building, now a building of memories!
play icon7:38
10 stories of Parliament in the words of PM Modi, Parliament building, now a building of memories!
play icon2:3
"Lottery System Needs To Be Replaced By..." Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy On Fixing H1-B Visa
Big news from Anantnag!
play icon3:7
Big news from Anantnag!
Congress's double attack on PM Modi, accused BJP of dictatorship
play icon6:25
Congress's double attack on PM Modi, accused BJP of dictatorship
Parliament Special Session,special session of Parliament,special Parliament session,parliament special session 2023,special session of parliament 2023,parliament session 2023,PM Modi,pm modi speech in lok sabha,Jagdeep Dhankhar,pm modi speech in us parliament,Parliament session,parliament 75 year journey,new Parliament building,PM Narendra Modi,special session of parliament 2023 agenda,PM Modi speech,pm modi speech today in lok sabha,PM Modi news,Hindi News,