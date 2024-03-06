NewsVideos
PM Modi Speech: ‘Women have been tortured under TMC,’ says PM Modi

|Updated: Mar 06, 2024, 01:42 PM IST
PM Modi Speech: Today PM Modi addressed the Nari Shakti Vandan rally in Barasat, West Bengal. During the address, PM Modi fiercely attacked TMC. Besides, he has also given a big statement regarding the family.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Congress will win 12-15 seats in Madhya Pradesh', says Kamal Nath
Play Icon01:31
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Congress will win 12-15 seats in Madhya Pradesh', says Kamal Nath
VIRAL VIDEO: Anand Mahindra's Heartfelt Response To Mumbai Boy's Concerns About Mahindra Showrooms
Play Icon00:24
VIRAL VIDEO: Anand Mahindra's Heartfelt Response To Mumbai Boy's Concerns About Mahindra Showrooms
Women reaches for PM Modi Nari Shakti Vandan Rally in Barasat
Play Icon01:57
Women reaches for PM Modi Nari Shakti Vandan Rally in Barasat
Watch how PM Modi is travelling in underwater Metro with students
Play Icon08:48
Watch how PM Modi is travelling in underwater Metro with students
Dhananjay Singh gets big shock ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
Play Icon01:15
Dhananjay Singh gets big shock ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

