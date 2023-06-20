NewsVideos
"PM Modi Suggested To Use Music, To Help Farmers..." Grammy Winner Falguni On Pen A Song On ‘Millets’

|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 05:50 PM IST
Falguni Shah spoke on the idea behind making a song on the benefits of Millets. She shared that PM Narendra Modi was so graceful when she won Grammy. Furthermore, she informed that PM Modi suggested her to use music as a tool, as a powerhouse to help farmers to grow millets.

