PM Modi takes information from Delhi LG after returning from UAE

|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 01:48 PM IST
PM Modi on Delhi Floods 2023: Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi was on a two-day visit to France. During this, he had a banquet dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed many important issues. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited UAE after visiting France. After returning from UAE, PM Modi spoke to Delhi LG VK Saxena and asked questions about the Yamuna being flooded due to the water level and know the current situation.
