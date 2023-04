videoDetails

PM Modi takes jibe at Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot after inaugurating Vande Bharat Express

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

Rajasthan got its first Vande Bharat Express train today. After inaugurating Vande Bharat Express train in Rajasthan, PM Modi took a jibe at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and said, 'Gehlot has laddoos in both hands'. Watch full statement of PM Modi in this report.