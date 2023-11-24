trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691794
PM Modi takes stock of the workers trapped in the tunnel

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 02:04 PM IST
Today is the 13th day of the ongoing tunnel rescue in Uttarkashi. It is being speculated that very soon 41 workers will be out of the tunnel. Meanwhile, news is coming that the auger machine has been repaired. Former advisor to PMO says that now there is no obstruction inside the tunnel. CM Dhami has made his office near the tunnel.
