trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681487
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi talks about Khadi in Mann Ki Baat episode

|Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 11:42 AM IST
Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is speaking from his heart today. Today the 106th episode of Mann Ki Baat is being broadcast. PM Modi said that this episode is happening at a time when there is enthusiasm for festivals in the entire country. Many congratulations to all of you for all the upcoming festivals. Along with this, PM Modi mentioned the sale of Khadi.
Follow Us

All Videos

Rajasthan ED Breaking: Congress's big allegation on BJP-ED
play icon3:52
Rajasthan ED Breaking: Congress's big allegation on BJP-ED
Actor Matthew Perry, Famous For Being
play icon1:42
Actor Matthew Perry, Famous For Being "Friends" Chandler Bing, Dies At 54 | Passes Away
Bangladesh Violence Breaking: Uproar against Sheikh Hasina government
play icon2:25
Bangladesh Violence Breaking: Uproar against Sheikh Hasina government
Punjab Women Viral Video: Lawyer along with wife and son beat up mother
play icon2:48
Punjab Women Viral Video: Lawyer along with wife and son beat up mother
Israeli army attacks Gaza with Tanks
play icon9:13
Israeli army attacks Gaza with Tanks

Trending Videos

Rajasthan ED Breaking: Congress's big allegation on BJP-ED
play icon3:52
Rajasthan ED Breaking: Congress's big allegation on BJP-ED
Actor Matthew Perry, Famous For Being
play icon1:42
Actor Matthew Perry, Famous For Being "Friends" Chandler Bing, Dies At 54 | Passes Away
Bangladesh Violence Breaking: Uproar against Sheikh Hasina government
play icon2:25
Bangladesh Violence Breaking: Uproar against Sheikh Hasina government
Punjab Women Viral Video: Lawyer along with wife and son beat up mother
play icon2:48
Punjab Women Viral Video: Lawyer along with wife and son beat up mother
Israeli army attacks Gaza with Tanks
play icon9:13
Israeli army attacks Gaza with Tanks
Mann Ki Baat,mann ki baat 106th episode,mann ki baat latest episode,mann ki baat program live,PM Modi,PM Modi Live,pm modi mann ki baat today,PM Modi Mann Ki Baat,pm modi mann ki baat live,pm modi mann ki baat today live,pm modi mann ki baat 2023,modi mann ki baat today live,Modi Mann ki Baat,modi mann ki baat live,106th episode,106th episode of mann ki baat,106th episode of mann ki baat today,pm mann ki baat,pm mann ki baat today,Zee News,Trending,