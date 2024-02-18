trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722684
PM Modi targets Congress in BJP national convention

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 18, 2024, 11:58 PM IST
The two-day national convention of BJP has ended at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. Sunday was the last day of the BJP convention. During this, PM Modi addressed the party workers. During his address, PM Modi made a big claim regarding the Lok Sabha elections and congress. Watch what PM Modi said?

Speculations intensify about Kamal Nath joining BJP
Play Icon06:10
Speculations intensify about Kamal Nath joining BJP
Farmer Protest: All eyes on fourth round of talks
Play Icon05:51
Farmer Protest: All eyes on fourth round of talks
BJP's master plan for Lok Sabha elections
Play Icon04:30
BJP's master plan for Lok Sabha elections
Taal Thok ke: PM Modi showed the trailer of Lok Sabha election politics
Play Icon42:43
Taal Thok ke: PM Modi showed the trailer of Lok Sabha election politics
PM Modi became emotional remembering Jain Muni Vidyasagar
Play Icon02:40
PM Modi became emotional remembering Jain Muni Vidyasagar

