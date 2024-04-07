Advertisement
PM Modi targets Congress regarding Ram Temple

Apr 07, 2024
Taal Thok Ke: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started the campaign for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. While addressing the rally, PM Modi said that Ram temple has been built in Ayodhya. But, is it appropriate to oppose going to Pran Pratistha? Not only this, if someone comes under the influence of Ramlala's life. The Congress party expelled him for six years. On which politics has now intensified. Watch the debate show Taal Thok Ke on this matter.

