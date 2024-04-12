Advertisement
PM Modi targets Rahul Gandhi over his Mutton Video

Apr 12, 2024
PM Modi targeted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his Mutton Video while addressing a rally in Jammu Kashmir today. During the rally, PM Modi said, ' 'A convicted person who is on bail from the court, who is a criminal, Congress people go to his house and cook mutton in his house in the month of Sawan. And post its video to tease people. Democracy does not stop anyone from eating, but their intention is something else. The Mughals did not get satisfaction by defeating the kings, they did not get satisfaction unless they broke the temples, unless they hurt the religious sentiments. These people are doing similar work. In the month of Sawan, people are being teased by cooking mutton and posting its video. By posting videos of people eating fish during Navratri, they are teasing people's sentiments.'

Rouse Avenue Court to hold hearing on K Kavitha Bail Plea
Rouse Avenue Court to hold hearing on K Kavitha Bail Plea
Couple's Breathtaking Vow Exchange During Total Solar Eclipse, Video Goes Viral
Couple's Breathtaking Vow Exchange During Total Solar Eclipse, Video Goes Viral
Little Kid Wins Hearts Sneaking onto Football Ground - Watch Viral Video
Little Kid Wins Hearts Sneaking onto Football Ground - Watch Viral Video
Virat Kohli's Funny Reaction To 'Kohli Ko Bowling Do' Chants - Watch Viral Video
Virat Kohli's Funny Reaction To 'Kohli Ko Bowling Do' Chants - Watch Viral Video
CBI presents K Kavita in Court
CBI presents K Kavita in Court

