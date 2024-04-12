videoDetails

PM Modi targets Rahul Gandhi over his Mutton Video

PM Modi targeted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his Mutton Video while addressing a rally in Jammu Kashmir today. During the rally, PM Modi said, ' 'A convicted person who is on bail from the court, who is a criminal, Congress people go to his house and cook mutton in his house in the month of Sawan. And post its video to tease people. Democracy does not stop anyone from eating, but their intention is something else. The Mughals did not get satisfaction by defeating the kings, they did not get satisfaction unless they broke the temples, unless they hurt the religious sentiments. These people are doing similar work. In the month of Sawan, people are being teased by cooking mutton and posting its video. By posting videos of people eating fish during Navratri, they are teasing people's sentiments.'