PM Modi Telangana Visit: Modi's power worship in Bhadrakali temple of Telangana, will give a gift of 6100 crores

|Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
PM Modi Telangana Visit: PM Modi performed Shakti Puja at the Bhadrakali temple in Telangana, where after the puja the priest applied Tilak to the PM, PM Modi will gift development schemes worth 6100 crores here.
