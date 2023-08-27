trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654081
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi to address B 20 Summit 2023 today

|Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 07:36 AM IST
B20 Summit 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the B20 Summit, one of the important groupings of the G20 Summit. Its purpose is to promote economic development. The three-day summit will be held from August 25 to 27. Know full update.
Follow Us

All Videos

Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 27th August 2023
play icon19:31
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 27th August 2023
Know preparations ahead of Shobha Yatra in Nuh
play icon6:7
Know preparations ahead of Shobha Yatra in Nuh
Student beaten for writing 'Jai Shree Ram' on black board in Jammu Kashmir's Kathua
play icon12:36
Student beaten for writing 'Jai Shree Ram' on black board in Jammu Kashmir's Kathua
Robbery Incident in Delhi's Narela
play icon0:48
Robbery Incident in Delhi's Narela
Section 144 imposed in Haryana's Nuh in view of Shobha Yatra
play icon0:48
Section 144 imposed in Haryana's Nuh in view of Shobha Yatra

Trending Videos

Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 27th August 2023
play icon19:31
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 27th August 2023
Know preparations ahead of Shobha Yatra in Nuh
play icon6:7
Know preparations ahead of Shobha Yatra in Nuh
Student beaten for writing 'Jai Shree Ram' on black board in Jammu Kashmir's Kathua
play icon12:36
Student beaten for writing 'Jai Shree Ram' on black board in Jammu Kashmir's Kathua
Robbery Incident in Delhi's Narela
play icon0:48
Robbery Incident in Delhi's Narela
Section 144 imposed in Haryana's Nuh in view of Shobha Yatra
play icon0:48
Section 144 imposed in Haryana's Nuh in view of Shobha Yatra
B20 Summit 2023,b20 summit 2023 india,b20 summit delhi,B20 summit in delhi,delhi b 20 summit,delhi g20 summit venue,delhi g20 summit,new delhi g20 summit,g20 summit 2023 delhi,difference in b 20 and g20,g20 and b20,g20 and b20 summit difference,g20 and b20 summit,g20 and b20 summit news,what is g20,what is g20 summit 2023 india,what is b20,what is b20 summit,Breaking News,Hindi News,Zee News,Latest News,today news,Zee Hindi,breaking,Top news,