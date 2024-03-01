trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726398
PM Modi to arrive in Bengal today for two-day visit

Mar 01, 2024
Sandeshkhali PM Modi: PM Narendra Modi will go to Bengal amid the uproar over Shahjahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali Case. BJP is already attacking Mamata Banerjee on the Sandeshkhali controversy. Now PM Modi is going to go to Mamata 'Didi's stronghold and can make a strong attack on the Sandeshkhali issue. BJP is in action mode regarding Lok Sabha elections 2024.

