trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703699
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi to be on Ayodhya Visit, know full details

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 02:58 PM IST
Follow Us
Ramnagari is ready and now the consecration is awaited. Ayodhya is completely ready before 22nd January. Preparations for Pran Pratistha have been completed. Before that, PM Modi is going to visit Ayodhya on 30st of December. Know about PM Modi's programme in detail in this report.

All Videos

Sonam Bajwa's Adorable Moment Playing with Her Cute Baby Dog
Play Icon0:42
Sonam Bajwa's Adorable Moment Playing with Her Cute Baby Dog
Urfi Javed Stuns in Pink Cotton Candy Pants – Video Captivates Audiences Yet Again
Play Icon0:20
Urfi Javed Stuns in Pink Cotton Candy Pants – Video Captivates Audiences Yet Again
Stress-Free Darshan at Ayodhya Temple: Special Lockers for Your Belongings
Play Icon0:56
Stress-Free Darshan at Ayodhya Temple: Special Lockers for Your Belongings
VIRAL VIDEO : Organized Walking in Japan Sparks Talks About India's Potential
Play Icon0:12
VIRAL VIDEO : Organized Walking in Japan Sparks Talks About India's Potential
ED hook on Gandhi family
Play Icon9:14
ED hook on Gandhi family

Trending Videos

Sonam Bajwa's Adorable Moment Playing with Her Cute Baby Dog
play icon0:42
Sonam Bajwa's Adorable Moment Playing with Her Cute Baby Dog
Urfi Javed Stuns in Pink Cotton Candy Pants – Video Captivates Audiences Yet Again
play icon0:20
Urfi Javed Stuns in Pink Cotton Candy Pants – Video Captivates Audiences Yet Again
Stress-Free Darshan at Ayodhya Temple: Special Lockers for Your Belongings
play icon0:56
Stress-Free Darshan at Ayodhya Temple: Special Lockers for Your Belongings
VIRAL VIDEO : Organized Walking in Japan Sparks Talks About India's Potential
play icon0:12
VIRAL VIDEO : Organized Walking in Japan Sparks Talks About India's Potential
ED hook on Gandhi family
play icon9:14
ED hook on Gandhi family
PM Modi,pm modi in ayodhya,pm modi ayodhya visit,pm modi ayodhya,PM Narendra Modi,Ayodhya,modi in ayodhya,PM Modi speech,pm modi to visit ayodhya,Ayodhya Ram Mandir,pm modi speech today,ayodhya pm modi,pm modi latest speech,modi ayodhya,pm narendra modi speech,pm modi speech latest,Narendra Modi,pm modi on ayodhya,ayodhya ram mandir pm modi,pm modi visit ayodhya,pm modi arrives in ayodhya,pm modi ayodhya ram mandir,ram mandir ayodhya,