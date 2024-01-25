trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713622
PM Modi to be on Bulandshahr Visit today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 07:52 AM IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to be on Bulandshahar Visit today. During the visit, PM Modi will lay foundation stones of projects worth 19 thousand crores in UP. Besides this, he will also address a public meeting in Bulandshahr. It is believed that with this rally the Prime Minister will start the election campaign in UP.

