videoDetails

PM Modi to be on important visit for two days from today

| Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 09:54 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on an important tour for two days from today. During this he will go to MP, Kerala and Gujarat. At the same time, PM will also start many projects. Please tell that during this tour PM will also do roadshow. Know in detail in this report what will be the complete program.