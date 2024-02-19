trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722741
PM Modi to be on Jammu Visit on 20th February

Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 10:56 AM IST
PM Modi to visit Jammu on 20th February. This visit of PM Modi will take place ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections. PM Modi is going to offer projects worth hundreds of crores during his Jammu visit. Watch this video to know more about the same.

