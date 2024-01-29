trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715105
PM Modi to begin rallies from February ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 10:50 AM IST
Now only a few months are left for upcoming Lok Sabha elections. All political parties are in action mode. At the same time, PM Modi is also going to start campaigning soon. As per latest reports, PM Modi is going to begin election rallies from February.

