PM Modi to celebrate Yoga Day on banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar

|Updated: Jun 14, 2024, 02:38 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the event to be held on the banks of Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of International Yoga Day on 21 June. PM Modi will reach Srinagar on the evening of 20 May for this. The event on Yoga Day will be held on the lawn of the International Conference Center located on the banks of Dal Lake. This will be the first time after taking oath for the third time. When PM Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir.

