PM Modi to hoist National Flag at Red Fort as India completes 76 years of Independence

|Updated: Aug 15, 2023, 06:39 AM IST
Independence Day 2023: The country has completed 76 years of independence and the country is celebrating 77th Independence Day. On this occasion, there will be a grand program at the Red Fort and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the flag from the historical ramparts for the tenth time in a row. Along with this, he will also address 140 crore countrymen.

