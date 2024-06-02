videoDetails

PM Modi to hold 7 meetings Today, Focusing on Post-Cyclone Situation and Other Key Issues

| Updated: Jun 02, 2024, 12:12 PM IST

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll: NDA is getting a big victory in the exit polls of Lok Sabha elections. In the exit polls, people have expressed confidence in BJP in Bengal and Delhi as well. At the same time, PM Modi will hold seven meetings today. As soon as the 7 phases of voting are over, the fate of all the candidates of the Lok Sabha elections has been captured in the EVM. The results of this election will be announced on June 4, but before that know the Maha Exit Poll of 542 seats on ZEE NEWS. Understand before the results, this time NDA led by PM Modi will win or the government will be formed by the I.N.D.I.A alliance. Watch the Exit Poll LIVE of the 2024 election results.