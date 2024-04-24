Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi to hold Saffron Road Show in MP

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 24, 2024, 09:48 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
BJP will make PM Modi's roadshow saffron today in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh. BJP will give many messages through this roadshow. Regarding this, Congress has said that BJP will not benefit from color politics.

All Videos

Shahjahan Sheikh's new video surfaced
Play Icon00:51
Shahjahan Sheikh's new video surfaced
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin how to increase income?
Play Icon31:31
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin how to increase income?
INDI Alliance workers clashes with each other in Amroha
Play Icon01:17
INDI Alliance workers clashes with each other in Amroha
Priyanka Gandhi Vs PM Modi on Mangalsutra Statement
Play Icon06:14
Priyanka Gandhi Vs PM Modi on Mangalsutra Statement
Watch today's Horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon20:31
Watch today's Horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin

Trending Videos

Shahjahan Sheikh's new video surfaced
play icon0:51
Shahjahan Sheikh's new video surfaced
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin how to increase income?
play icon31:31
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin how to increase income?
INDI Alliance workers clashes with each other in Amroha
play icon1:17
INDI Alliance workers clashes with each other in Amroha
Priyanka Gandhi Vs PM Modi on Mangalsutra Statement
play icon6:14
Priyanka Gandhi Vs PM Modi on Mangalsutra Statement
Watch today's Horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon20:31
Watch today's Horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin