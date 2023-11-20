trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690260
PM Modi to hold several election rallies today

Nov 20, 2023
Assembly Election 2023: PM Narendra Modi is going to hold massive rallies at many places. On one hand, today he will go to Pali in Rajasthan and address a public meeting. On the other hand, he will visit Hanumangarh after Pali. He will also address the election rally at Gandhi Stadium in Hanumangarh. Along with this, Prime Minister Modi will also be on Bikaner tour and will do a road show at 4 pm.
