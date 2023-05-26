NewsVideos
PM Modi To Inaugurate New Parliament But What Will Happen To The Old Parliament Building?

May 26, 2023, 04:45 PM IST
The new Parliament building is set to be inaugurated on May 28. The existing building, which served as Independent India’s first Parliament, has been witness to historic events, including the adoption of the Constitution. With the new building ready to take over, what will happen to the old Parliament building?

IIFA 2023: Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan kick-start mega film festivities in UAE
IIFA 2023: Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan kick-start mega film festivities in UAE
BJP leader Manoj Tiwari Speaks On Supreme Court Granting Interim Bail to Former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain on medical grounds
BJP leader Manoj Tiwari Speaks On Supreme Court Granting Interim Bail to Former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain on medical grounds
SC refuses to entertain PIL seeking direction for new Parliament building inauguration by President Murmu
SC refuses to entertain PIL seeking direction for new Parliament building inauguration by President Murmu
S Jaishankar Slams Opposition On Boycott Of New Parliament Inauguration
S Jaishankar Slams Opposition On Boycott Of New Parliament Inauguration
New Palliament Building: Documents found for 'Sengol'
New Palliament Building: Documents found for 'Sengol'

