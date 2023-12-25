trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702745
PM Modi to inaugurates of 2 Amrit Bharat Express trains on December 30

|Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 09:24 PM IST
After Vande Bharat and Namo Bharat Express, the country is going to get the gift of another new train, whose name is Amrit Bharat Express. It is being told that the country's first Amrit Bharat Express will connect Ram's city Ayodhya with Sita's city Sitamarhi. Also, let us tell you that there is not a single AC coach in this train with 22 coaches, rather all the coaches of this train are sleeper and general.

