PM Modi to lay foundation stones of several projects in MP

|Updated: Feb 29, 2024, 09:02 AM IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay foundation stones of several projects in Madhya Pradesh today. As per reports, PM Modi will launch many projects related to general public along with coal mine. Know in detail in this report what will be PM Modi's program in MP today.

'Truly abysmal human rights record' India's befitting reply to Pakistan
'Truly abysmal human rights record' India's befitting reply to Pakistan
Sandeshkhali: TMC Leader Shahjahan Sheikh Arrested
Sandeshkhali: TMC Leader Shahjahan Sheikh Arrested
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Know the benefits of Brihaspati Vrat from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Know the benefits of Brihaspati Vrat from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 29th Feb 2024
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 29th Feb 2024

