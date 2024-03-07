NewsVideos
PM Modi to participate in 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' event

Mar 07, 2024
PM Modi Jammu & Kashmir Visit: Today PM Modi is going on a tour of Kashmir. Where he will gift projects worth crores to the people. Tight security arrangements have been made before PM Modi reaches Jammu. Marcos commandos are also deployed at every nook and corner.

